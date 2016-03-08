Martin Caceres arrives for Juventus medical

26 January at 11:15
Lazio defender Martin Caceres has arrived for his Juventus medical, ahead of a move back to the bianconeri.

About 20 Juve fans were waiting for Caceres outside the club's J-Medical facility and the defender was expected to arrive there at about 11 in the morning.
 
And Caceres did indeed arrive at the headquarters at that time, signing autographs and hugging one of the fans. He will now undergo the Juve medical.

