Martin Caceres arrives for Juventus medical
26 January at 11:15Lazio defender Martin Caceres has arrived for his Juventus medical, ahead of a move back to the bianconeri.
About 20 Juve fans were waiting for Caceres outside the club's J-Medical facility and the defender was expected to arrive there at about 11 in the morning.
Martin #Caceres arrives for #Juve medical ⚪⚫ pic.twitter.com/OuWGM3OaLj— CalcioMercato (En) (@CmdotCom_En) January 26, 2019
And Caceres did indeed arrive at the headquarters at that time, signing autographs and hugging one of the fans. He will now undergo the Juve medical.
