Martinez, Barcelona’s top priority but Inter eye contract extension

Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan’s highly-rated striker Lautaro Martinez is Spanish La Liga outfit FC Barcelona’s top priority to replace ageing Luis Suarez.It is no secret that the Catalan-based club’s hierarchy rate the Argentina international very highly but knowing the value offered by Suarez, they are in no hurry to sign his replacement.Martinez is enjoying a rich form—both for his club and country—which is why he is attracting interest from number of clubs, both in Italy and abroad.Inter’s hierarchy is aware of the situation but they are not willing to let the striker leave any time soon knowing his potential and how good he can become in the future.As of today, Martinez’s release clause is €111 million but the Milan-based club’s hierarchy are pushing for a new deal where this release clause is likely to be removed.For Barcelona, Martinez remain their biggest wish, but for Inter, he is becoming irreplaceable in a very short period of time.Fabrizio Romano