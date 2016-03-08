Martinez: ‘Boring Belgium without Nainggolan’
22 June at 17:47Belgium national team boss Roberto Martinez talked to media ahead tomorrow’s clash against Tunisia.
The former Everton boss was asked his thoughts on Radja Nainggolan who was not included in the World Cup squad.
“It’s all so boring without Radja”, Martinez said.
“But we are happy to be boring, we are a football team and we are only focused on the pitch. We are playing the World Cup, it’s a unique chance for many of us.”
“We are sorry for you because you don’t have much to talk about, the past doesn’t count, only winners are remembered. Tunisia will make our life difficult, it’s going to be a tough game.”
Nainggolan confirmed today that he is on the verge of joining Inter: "Inter strongly wanted me, more than any other club. I can only thank the club. I am happy to work with Spalletti again and I want to thank every single fan of Roma. I will never forget their support. I didn’t decide to leave. It was a decision of Roma and I respected it.”
Go to comments