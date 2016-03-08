Martinez focus on Inter despite links with Barcelona
04 October at 17:11Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan’s young striker Lautaro Martinez is focused on his role with the current club despite having being linked with a move to Spanish La Liga outfit FC Barcelona.
There were reports in the media in the recent past that the Catalan-based club are interested in acquiring services of the 22-year-old as the club hierarchy have identified him as the replacement of veteran striker Luis Suarez.
Martinez—who represented the Milan-based club at the Camp Nou and scored team’s only goal during the UEFA Champions League tie against Barca on Wednesday—has once again reiterated that he is focused of getting success with the Nerazzurri.
“I have only Inter in my mind,” said Martinez while talking to Sky Sports as cited by Calciomercato.com. “I want to achieve many more goals with the club.”
When asked whether it is tempting for him to join Barcelona where he will get to play alongside Lionel Messi, Martinez said: “Playing with him [Messi] at
Barcelona? I can do that when I am representing Argentina. As far as club football is concerned, I am only thinking about Inter.”
Martinez also went on to praise Inter coach Antonio Conte and revealed what makes the former Chelsea manager so special.
"He's a technician that I really like,” he said. “From the first day, he called me and told me that he wanted me to train hard. He has a different way of thinking. He always asks us to work hard.”
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments