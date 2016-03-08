Martinez ‘happy’ at Inter despite rumours of interest from Barcelona
20 December at 13:35Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan’s star forward Lautaro Martínez has claimed that he is ‘happy’ at the club despite being heavily linked with the Spanish La Liga outfit FC Barcelona.
The Argentina international is becoming one of hottest young property in the world and has been attracting interest from the Catalan-based club in particular who are looking for a long-term replacement of ageing Luis Suarez.
Martinez, while talking to La Repubblica cited by Calciomercato.com, has expressed delight after being linked with another big club but also reiterated that he is ‘happy’ at Inter which he considers his ‘home’.
"Being linked with so many great clubs confirm that I'm working in the right way,” he said. “It means I'm growing up and I 'm doing the good of Inter, for me it's the most important thing. I am happy here, it is my home. I will always be grateful to Inter for giving me an opportunity to grow."
Talking about the impact of working under manager Antonio Conte, the 22-year-old revealed the secret behind success under new management by saying: "Conte helps me improve. He has given me the minutes a player needs. He trusts me and I feel safe. I appreciate him in his passion for football, he is deep, contagious, his training is very hard. That is what bringing us success on the field.”
Inter are currently placed on the second position of the league table with 39 points, three less than first-placed Juventus having played a game less as well.
Talking about the competition between both teams, Martinez expressed his opinion by stating that: “Is Juve stronger than Inter? They are very strong, but we have learned not to make comparisons. We are always the reference. Our strength is the mentality.”
