Belgium sound like they’ll be playing the reserves against England today.

The Red Devils are tied with England at the top of Group G, and a win would be synonymous with taking the group.

According to Roberto Martinez, one star will definitely be rested: Romelu Lukaku.

Some England fans have repeatedly pointed out that they’d rather come second in order to avoid Brazil or Germany in the quarter-finals, but the Mannschaft are already out the competition anyway.

" I'm not thinking about what I'll do next, I think about my national team,” Martinez said, correctly establishing that the competition needs to be taken a game at a time.

Speaking about Lukaku, he added that it looked like his ankle injury sustained during the Tunisia game was too serious: "From the scan, there was no further damage, but it is still uncomfortable.” I don't think he will be training today, and we will make a final assessment tonight.

"At the moment, he is still in the recovery phase and had a difficult knock against Tunisia, but probably tomorrow is one day too early. I don't think it is going to take any longer than that."

About the game itself, the former Everton man added that:

"The priority is not to win," Martinez said. "The reality is we put ourselves in this situation we wanted to qualify, and we have done that.

"There are players with yellow cards, and I don't think it would be professional for us to put those players in a risk to miss the knockout phase.

"It is very important for us to protect and give every player the best possible programme to be in the best condition in the knockout game."