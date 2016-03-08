Javier Mascherano has admitted as much in a recent press conference, which came amidst plentiful criticism of Lionel Messi, not to mention reports that the South American side’s players had rebelled against Jorge Sampaoli.

"Leo is fine," El Jefecito told a news conference.

"But as a collective, where things don't go as we'd like, we all have our own frustrations.

Argentina lost a shocking game to Croatia 3-0 several days ago, leaving the world stunned and the 2014 World Cup finals on the brink of elimination.

Croatia’s win over Iceland the following day handed them a lifeline, however.

​Speaking about Messi, Mascherano revealed that Messi "is human and he has his own frustrations but he's desperate to turn the situation around.

"He wants to show the world a different image to the one we've shown in the first two games."