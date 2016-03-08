Masina salutes Bologna after Watford move

New Watford signing Adrian Masina has shared a message with his ex fans after his transfer in the Premier League.



“I want to salute and thank you”, Masina wrote on Instagram.



“I’ve been playing for the club for 14 years and I’ve never given up in any game. I did it for you guys of the ‘Curva’.”



“At some point of your life you have to pack the suitcase and leave your family, looking for a new path. My day has come and I have lot of great memories although it’s painful to leave my friends, my parents and my country.”

