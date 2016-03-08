Massara assures 'we know what we need' and reveals what kind of players Milan are targeting

Rade Krunic and Theo Hernandez were presented today at Milanello at a press conference and besides the two players and Paolo Maldini, the Rossoneri's sporting director Frederic Massara was also present and spoke to the press to provide updates on the club's transfer market moves.



"We are interested in many players and are evaluating them. We want to include only players who are functional in a team that is already strong," he said.



"The team? The percentages make little sense today. The market is long and it is also made up of in and out opportunities and we are making our evaluations. Do not worry, we know well what we need. We confront each other with the coach.



"This team is already competitive. We will make targeted purchases, we will be ready to seize every opportunity to really strengthen the team in a functional manner," Massara concluded.



Giampaolo's team will leave to the United States tomorrow to participate in the International Champions Cup, while Massara along with the other directors are expected to remain in Milano to focus on the transfer market.