'Massive win tonight!', 'No words needed': AC Milan stars respond to vital Lazio win

AC Milan defeated Lazio yesterday 1-0 thanks to a penalty goal from Franck Kessie late in the second half and secured a precious win in the race for Champions League football.



It was a balanced game at the San Siro with both sides having chances to score the opener. Ciro Immobile was denied by Pepe Reina on one occasion and hit the post on another, while ​Krzysztof Piątek's header in the first half went just wide.



The final ten minutes, however, represented the most entertaining part of the match, with two penalties given to Milan. One was cancelled by VAR but the other was confirmed and Kessie gave the Rossoneri the lead.



Afterwards, Lazio opened up the match and tried to find the equalizer but instead almost conceded a second goal but Strakosha pulled off a miracle save against Suso, while Cutrone missed the net by centimetres.



As mentioned, this win was a crucial victory for Milan, potentially even vital, with just 5 matches to go to the end of the season.