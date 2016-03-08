Match Report: Chelsea make an all English European final, oust Frankfurt on penalties

Chelsea beat Eintracht Frankfurt on penalties to reach the final of the UEFA Europa League, making sure that four English teams will be involved in both of the European finals.



Goals from Luka Jovic and Ruben Loftus Cheek had taken the tie into extra-time when Chelsea cleared the ball off the line twice and Cesar Azpilicueta tried to grab a controversial goal late in the game but it was called off.



The penalties saw Azpilicueta miss his spot-kick, but two missed penalties from Frankfurt saw Eden Hazard bury the last one in what could be his last game at Stamford Bridge.



