Match Report: Roma rolls on with big win in Florence

The second fixture in match-day 17 took place as Roma travelled to Fiorentina in search of three points. The visitors got what they deserved with a thumping 1-4 victory to keep them firmly in the top 4 alongside Roman rivals Lazio, Inter and Juventus.Against Fiorentina , Dzeko and his companions impose themselves thoroughly, leaving nothing unturned. 4-1 it ends, mortifying a combative Fiorentina and puts Vincenzo Montella in a whole heap of trouble despite last weeks optimistic last minute draw against Inter. The loss today however, means he is without a win since the 20th of October.As usual it was the Bosnia bomber, Eden Dzeko with the opener via a Zaniolo assist. Kolarov doubles with a masterstroke , but in the first and only defensive blunder of the Giallorossi it is Badelj who pulled one back for the Viola.In the second half, however, Roma runs rampant, finding countermeasures to a formation, that of Fiorentina, devoid of its stars and is increasingly tired. Pellegrini hits the third, while Zaniolo caps off another great display with the fourth and final nail in the Fiorentina coffin.The crossbar of Vlahovic in the recovery minutes only increases the regrets of the Viola who enter a deep crisis and put Montella's future in serious doubt.As for Fonseca, however, the fifth consecutive useful result is now only leaves them -7 to Juve and -4 from Inter in second.Anthony Privetera