Matchday 38 recap: Inter shock everyone with a late Roman win

Matchday 38 is now in the books as Inter Milan beat Lazio 3-2 in Rome to qualify for next season's Uefa Champions league. Simone Inzaghi's team had a 2-1 lead with less than 15 minutes to go but ended up losing 2-3 on the night. This means that Juve (who won a 7th straight Serie A title), Napoli, Roma and Inter Milan have all qualified for the Champions league. Lazio and AC Milan have automatically qualified for the Europa league. Atalanta (who finished 7th) will have to play in the preliminary round of the EL this summer as they will have to qualify to the tournament. At the bottom of the standings, Crotone, Hellas Verona and Benevento are the teams that have been relegated to the Serie B...