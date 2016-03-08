Materazzi blasts Man United players and praises Mourinho
07 November at 13:00Marco Materazzi spoke about his former coach Jose Mourinho to Sky Sport on the eve of the clash between Juventus and Manchester United.
"Disappointing results? I do not want the Manchester United players, but the team is not worth the one Mourinho had at Inter," the former centre-back said.
"Rough Mourinho? He softened now, I assure you. Captain's armband taken away from Pogba? Some things happen in a dressing room, with us he had no respect for anyone. When you command a team of 25 champions it is normal that it is like this," Materazzi added.
