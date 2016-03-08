Materazzi blasts Man United players and praises Mourinho

Marco Materazzi spoke about his former coach Jose Mourinho to Sky Sport on the eve of the clash between Juventus and Manchester United.



"Disappointing results? I do not want the Manchester United players, but the team is not worth the one Mourinho had at Inter," the former centre-back said.



"Rough Mourinho? He softened now, I assure you. Captain's armband taken away from Pogba? Some things happen in a dressing room, with us he had no respect for anyone. When you command a team of 25 champions it is normal that it is like this," Materazzi added.