Materazzi: 'Conte pushing for Lukaku to Inter, Sarri...'
27 June at 22:00Marco Materazzi has spoken during an event organized by La Gazzetta dello Sport on Thursday: "Inter will start from the beginning from this season. Conte has a big chance to make the fans fall in love for him after being hated. He was hated for his past but now he is working with a big club and I am sure he can do a good job. He must overtake Juventus. The club is ambitious and want to sign three-four important players. Conte demands Dzeko and Lukaku and he is right because he is also very ambitious and he knows how to do his job. For sure he wants to beat Juventus. Icardi? I don't know what happened so it's better if I remain silent".
SARRI - "He has followed his ambition and he has joined a big club now. However, when he said that teams with stripes got penalty kicks he made an own goal. He has a good style but I wish he arrives second".
