Materazzi: 'I hope Icardi comes back. Skriniar and Romagnoli both great players'
17 March at 11:20Inter will face AC Milan tonight at the San Siro and will look to bounce back from their defeat and elimination by Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League on Thursday. Nerazzurri legend Marco Materazzi spoke to Gazzetta dello Sport about the Derby della Madonnina and much more.
"The importance of the derby? Being fourth or third is the same but we have to get there. The Champions League goes through here because Inter still have big games and difficult away matches. You cannot afford to not qualify to the blessed cup," he said.
"Marotta? His story is clear. I tried to put myself in his shoes during Fiorentina-Inter and I smiled. I don't think he was used to it. It is a part of Inter's history and you have to learn to throw it down.
"Icardi? I don't know the dynamic. I would be presumptuous to have my say. But for Inter's sake, for what Icardi did for the club, beyond all that was there, I'd like him to come back, score and bring Inter where it deserves to be.
"Handanovic? He speaks little but they listen to him. The captain's armband is a piece of cloth. The real leaders are in the dressing room. There is also Ranocchia, who cares and must be given credit, even though he isn't Ronaldo.
"Romagnoli or Skriniar? The Milan player is the most complete of the Italians, my favourite in the after-Barzagli. Skriniar is already a top player and seems to have improved at a tactical level. They are both great players.
"A revolution at Inter this summer? Beyond the president, Marotta is now the leader. It is normal for him to choose his men, his team. An active role for me? My number has always been the same, the phone is always on. I would talk about it with calmness," Materazzi concluded.
Go to comments