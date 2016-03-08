Materazzi: 'Ibrahimovic has two regrets'

Former Inter and Italy star Marco Materazzi has spoken with Eurosport Sweden about his playing career. The 2006 Italy World Cup winner, crowned his former team-mate Zlatan Ibrahimovic: "I don't speak with him but I have good memories. He's helped me to win trophies. He defines himself as God, for football is among the 10-15 best players of all time. I can imagine he misses winning the Ballon d'Or or the Champions League. If he'd have won it, he would really be the God of football. I don't think he'll ever win them now, but he remains one of the best".

