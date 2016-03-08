Materazzi: 'Juventus are a failure if they do not win the Champions League'

Inter Milan and Italy legend Marco Materazzi has spoken to Eurosport Sweden about Juventus, a team that he is not the biggest fan of. 

Speaking on the club, Materazzi said:

"Juve is strong every year and have an obsession with having to win the Champions League. When you win a lot in Italy, you have to do one more step and the extra step is called Champions League. And then this year they took a player who is unequaled at European level, so I think that Cup is their first goal. 

"In Italy nobody is able to remove the Scudetto from Juventus. But if they do not win the Champions League, I think they will be a failure. When you take the strongest in the world, along with Messi, it is right to expect that Cup. If they win, I will congratulate them, as an Italian. But do not ask me to cheer for them."

