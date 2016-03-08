Speaking to the Gazzetta dello Sport, the former Inter defender said that the Bianconeri have the depth to challenge for all trophies this season.

“Seven - eight years ago I said: Juventus are ten years ahead of everyone. I wasn’t wrong. They have two teams, if they have Dybala, Douglas Costa and Barzagli - my favourite defender - on the bench, it must mean something.

“No team is like that, not even in Europe. Juventus can become legendary, they know it and that’s why they bought Ronaldo to win the Champions League. “

The Inter legend had some nice words for Stef De Vrij (“I see myself in him”, and the Nerazzurri more generally:

“What are Inter missing? I think that in 2-3 years we’ll be back. We’re missing a spark, a win that gets the ball rolling. We need 2-3 top signings.”

He also had this to say about Radja Nainggolan:

“Spalletti has already worked with Nainggolan, coached him, and wanted to have him again: he knows what he can do, he’s someone of great personality, a player who takes the fight to the opposition: I pray for Inter that he stays in shape.”