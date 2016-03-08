Materazzi names the 3 Inter players that could have been a part of treble-winning team
16 March at 15:15There is a lot of buzz around Milan as the city prepares of Sunday's Milan derby; AC Milan taking on Inter Milan for not only bragging rights but also the opportunity to increase or shorten the gap between the two teams.
Speaking to Suning PPSports, former Inter Milan and Italy player Marco Materazzi spoke on the upcoming derby clash and about Inter on a whole:
"I think Inter should always be in the Champions League, it's very important internationally, credit must be given to the new company that has done a great job, bringing the club back to the competition where I think they deserve to be. For the history that Inter have, it shouldn't be that they were missing from this competition for seven years. I think they are doing things right, to build a very important foundation for future and, this must be given credit to Suning, who is doing a great job.
"Nine years have passed since the treble, but I think there are so many players that could be a part of that Inter; Škriniar, De Vrij and Handanović.
"Mourinho? A man who had a particular empathy with the group, which led us to win everything. Because when a coach is in tune with his players it is true that the players always give a little something more, he could come up with 120% from everyone. Return? I don't know, you should ask him, I say he is one of my favourite coaches, if not the favourite, I cheer for him, stay with him for life and also judge him."
