Materazzi reveals why Conte might struggle at Inter
31 May at 20:15Former Inter Milan and Italy player Marco Materazzi has spoken to Sky Sport about the appointment of former Juventus, Italy and Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte as the boss at Inter; commenting on why it may be tough for the new manager to win over the hearts of the Inter fans - given his past.
"I hope that the club will be able to get the results they are dreaming of, like all the Interistas, and I hope that Conte can win their hearts: it will not be easy because the past can not be forgotten and erased; but he is hungry . With desire and commitment, the Interistas will be the first to love him. It is up to him to win everyone's trust."
Conte's official appointment was made today and the club confirmed Luciano Spalletti's departure yesterday; just a week after the coach gave the club back to back Champions League qualifications with a final day victory over Empoli.
