Materazzi's 'dream' to work with Mourinho but...
28 June at 16:20Former Inter Milan and Italy player Marco Materazzi has given an interview to TuttoMercatoWeb in which he discussed the possibility of him joining Jose Mourinho at the Portuguese coach's next job.
Mourinho and Materazzi are close friends and Materazzi spoke on the possibility of Mourinho joining Newcastle United, after Rafa Benitez is set to leave at the end of his contract.
""It is a desire I have had since I stopped playing football. The opportunity has not yet occurred, but to start with it would mean working with the number one. The best situations must be verified. If it is so, well, otherwise my esteem for him will not change."
However, speaking on the Newcastle job, Materazzi said "I do not think that at the moment it is a real and concrete opportunity. Jose wants to win immediately. To build an important team one or two years are not enough: at this moment there are also constraints that do not allow you to pull up a squadron in very little time."
