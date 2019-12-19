Materazzi teases Ronaldo after the leap: 'Bravo Air CR7, almost like me!'

The splendid leap of Cristiano Ronaldo in the game between Juventus and Sampdoria, which blew many fans away last night, also sparked a reaction from Inter legend Marco Materazzi. On Instagram, he shared a message with the Portuguese star.



"Bravo Air CR7... almost like me! Congratulations on the goal!". Of course, the former defender refereed to his leap for Italy in the World Cup 2006, as he reached a height of 2.70 meters (according to his photo). Ronaldo's, meanwhile, was 2.56 meters.

