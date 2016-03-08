Matteo Darmian, Inter’s new full-back solution
14 December at 12:40Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are ready to make a move for league rivals Parma’s full-back Matteo Darmian in the January transfer window, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Milan-based club have been in the market to sign a full-back and have been linked with number of other options in the recent past.
As per the latest report, Inter’s hierarchy are considering making a move for Darmian in the mid-season transfer window as manager Antonio Conte has already worked with him during his managerial days with the national team.
However, it will be interesting to see if the 30-year-old will be ready to make another move just months after joining Parma in the summer transfer window from English Premier League outfit Manchester United for a reported transfer fee of just €1.5 million.
Darmian has represented his current club in 12 matches in all competitions where he has managed to provide a solitary assist.
