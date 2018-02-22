Matteo Politano's agent would welcome move to Inter
28 May at 16:30Matteo Politano had an excellent season at Sassuolo and Napoli, AS Roma and Inter are ready to fight in signing him in the summer transfer window.
The winger’s agent Davide Lippi spoke to FcInter1908 and discussed that it is normal for for Matteo Politano to be linked with top clubs as he is already in the national team. Davide Lippi also welcomed a move to Inter for Matteo Politano and said that there a move to San Siro would be welcomed.
"We are at the beginning of the market and we are talking about a player of the National team, so it is normal there are rumors about him towards great teams,” Matteo Politano’s agent Davide Lippi said during an interview with FcInter1908.
On a possible move to Inter, his agent said: "There is a lot to work with and we have time to do it. Inter destination welcome? Yes, the big teams are."
