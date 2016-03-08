The leader of the Lega Nord and new Interior Minister Matteo Salvini took charge of the office as of today, June 1 20018. For the swearing in ceremony, he was spotted wearing the AC the Milan bracelet.​Before every politician decides to take charge of the office, he needs to take an oath and sign the document. This will make his position official and to sign the papers, Matteo Salvini, who is also the Federal Secretary of Lega Nord, was seen wearing the AC Milan bracelet.