Matthijs de Ligt transfer saga: Man Utd and Juventus alerted as Raiola ban 'lifted'
08 June at 18:15Manchester United and Juventus have reportedly been handed a boost in the chase for Ajax sensation Matthijs de Ligt, with reports in England claiming that Mino Raiola's ban now lifted.
De Ligt's transfer saga has seen a host of clubs get linked with a move for the 19-year-old. Reports yesterday from Spanish outlet Sport said that Paris Saint-Germain are set to blow Barcelona and Man Utd out of the water with a bid offer for the Dutchman.
But reports in England today will encourage both Juve and United as Daily Mail state that Raiola is 'set to have his ban suspended by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, meaning he is free to trade this summer.'
If that news is true or if it comes to be true, Juventus will be given a lift in the chase as they have excellent relations with Raiola and the super-agent has very good ties with many Italian clubs.
Man Utd too have good relations with Raiola as they currently have Paul Pogba in the team and previously had Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the side not long ago. Romelu Lukaku too was a Raiola client some months ago.
