Matthijs De Ligt: What is next for Dutch starlet linked to Juve, Barca and Premier League?

the, best young defender in the world. The Dutch starlet currently plays for Ajax in the Dutch Eredivisie but it will not be long until he leaves his native Netherlands behind in favour of a move to a bigger club. Barcelona and Juventus, as well as Ligue 1 club PSG, have been touted as primary suitors for the Dutchman , their interest stretching back to last summer. However, in the past couple of days, Arsenal have emerged as a potential destination for De Ligt, when he likely leaves Ajax in the summer. BettingTop10.com . De Ligt needs an environment with the perfect amount of pressure, as well as potentially a team where he can join as a star – rather than join amongst stars. Juventus already have two competent, yet older, defenders in Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci but it is difficult to see Matthijs De Ligt dropping immediately into Juventus’ squad and not facing a sort of rotation like Daniele Rugani sees at the moment. as.com , Juventus have reportedly already spoken to De Ligt’s representatives at Ajax, as well as his agent Mino Raiola, and look to be leading the chase for the Dutch starlet. Despite the fact he may not fit immediately in the Bianconeri’s starting XI, De Ligt would be able to learn from the likes of Barzagli, Bonucci and Chiellini to grow and develop under their guidance into a much better player. The same sort of experienced tutors would not be available at any of the other clubs linked to De Ligt. WhoScored.com , and his strong performances continue to make him more and more in demand across Europe. There is the possibility that he can join his current teammate and compatriot Frenkie de Jong in Spain when the midfielder joins Barcelona in the summer but currently it looks as though De Ligt will be joining Juventus.

