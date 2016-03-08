Mattia Caldara has arrived in Milan to undergo his AC Milan medical, ahead of a move to the rossoneri.The Italian defender was seen arriving at the La Madonnina at about 11:30 in the morning today and Calciomercato caught up with him to talk to him about AC Milan.On landing at the Malpensa airport, Caldara said: "I'm very happy to be here, I've already talked to Gattuso".