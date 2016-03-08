Mattia Caldara arrives for AC Milan medical: 'I've already talked to Gattuso'
02 August at 12:10Mattia Caldara has arrived in Milan to undergo his AC Milan medical, ahead of a move to the rossoneri.
The Italian defender was seen arriving at the La Madonnina at about 11:30 in the morning today and Calciomercato caught up with him to talk to him about AC Milan.
#Milan, ecco #Caldara: 'Sono molto contento, ho già parlato con #Gattuso' (@86_longo ) pic.twitter.com/FaWH6jid3x— calciomercato.com (@cmdotcom) August 2, 2018
On landing at the Malpensa airport, Caldara said: "I'm very happy to be here, I've already talked to Gattuso".
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Go to comments