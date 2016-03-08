Matuidi defends Barcelona starlet
14 October at 17:20OusmaneOusmane Dembele started off the season in a better manner than last year. Dembele started off the season in a better manner than last year. Despite this, his national team performances are still under debate. However, his compatriot Blaise Matuidi has expressed support for him in the French national team camp.
"We are happy with what he is doing," the Juventus man told the media. "He is one of the
forlorn clubs, he is in the where there is the club so much competition.
added Matuidi.
DembeleDembele has Appeared in 10 matches for Barcelona so far this season has Scored 5 goals in all competitions for the Blaugrana.
