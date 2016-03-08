Matuidi happy in Turin but refuses to commit long term

The Juventus and France midfielder Blaise Matuidi spoke at the press conference ahead of his side's trip to Tukey this weekend.



"At Juventus, I am very good, but in football, you never know what can happen. For the moment, I am happy, my family is happy too.



"The contract? I left everything in the hands of my agent (Mino Raiola), he always did things right, I'm not worried."



Raiola has been suspended by FIFA for 3 months, however, this does not seem to affect Matuidi, "I'm talking to him, things are going very well. This does not prevent us from discussing things together, we will always find the best solution.



"Overall it went well, I always have a player, I didn't have any injuries, I'm happy with my season. Of course, I would have liked to go further in the Champions."



