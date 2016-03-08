Matuidi: 'Leaving PSG for Juventus was a step forward, a logical move for my career'
20 December at 17:40Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi discussed his decision to leave Paris Saint Germain to join the Bianconeri in an interview with French media outlet RMC via Calciomercato.com today.
“Coming to Turin was a step forward, a logical continuation, of my career. All this without offending PSG, who are a great club. I feel this club and this team are particularly suited to me. There's everything here to make me perform at my best. Now here I can have the ambition to win the Champions League.”
The 32-year-old French midfielder has made 108 appearances so far in his career for the Bianconeri, since his arrival from the Parisian club in the summer of 2017. In that time he has scored eight goals and provided five assists, being consistently strong in the midfield. He has been important again for the Bianconeri this season.
Apollo Heyes
