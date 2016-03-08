Matuidi reveals one thing Ronaldo told him after win against Man Utd

"Ronaldo makes the team play well, with him you feel stronger. He allows the team to play better with the ball, and he is a leader. We came back from Manchester by plane and we were very tired.

"The next morning, I found him in the gym and he told me that he had to keep working. He is 33-years-old, but he is really an example," Matudi concluded.

The Bianconeri came away with a narrow win that evening, as Dybala scored the only goal of the game after just 17 minutes. Allegri's men have nine points after the first three UCL games, five ahead of Man Utd in second place.