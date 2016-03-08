Matuidi reveals what Pogba thinks about Juve return

Juventus star Blaise Matuidi has spoken to La Gazzetta dello Sport focusing mostly on France World Cup win and Juventus Champions League campaign.



The Old Lady will meet Valencia, Young Boys and Man United in the group stage and Paul Pogba will make return to the Allianz Stadium for the first time since he left Juventus in 2016

“We joked about his return to Turin”, Matuidi said.



“I gave him appointment on the pitch, we have a very strong team with many top players that can do very well this season.”



“The Champions League group stage will be a tough one, not only for Man United. Valencia are also a very solid team. We are ready. We’ve been working hard and we are ready to play our cards in Champions League.”



“World Cup win? I dind’t want to leave the stadium. It’s one of that moments that you only live once in a lifetime. I am honoured to have received so much love. The team is like a second family for me.”

