Matuidi rubbishes talk of Juventus exit; discussed racism in Italy

Speaking to the Corriere dello Sport, Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi gave an interview about his current situation at the club, as well as discussing the issue of racism within Serie A.



"What has changed compared to a month ago? For me nothing: I work every day for the team and I feel good with my teammates and with the club. For me the most important thing is the field. I was happy to stay and you only talked about my possible goodbye. I play in a great team. The leaders never told me I was leaving. Then they assured me that I would stay and so it was.



"​Yes, I asked myself why the Lega inspectors never hear the racists. Racism and insults are something that must be stopped, it has nothing to do with football. Now there is technology and it can be used against people who have racist behavior and forbid them from going to the stadium because they have nothing to do with this sport and not penalise the other fans who come to support their club and enjoy the show."