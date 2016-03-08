Matuidi snubs Monaco move to stay with Juventus

16 August at 10:00
According to what has been reported by French newspaper L'Equipe, Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi has turned down a proposal from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco in order to stay with the Bianconeri for another season.

The Frenchman, who has been a core part of Juventus' midfield for some years now, still thinks he has a place in the squad and has therefore turned down the chance to return to the French league.

