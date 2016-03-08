Maurizio Sarri: Chelsea boss has six games to save his job

Maurizio Sarri is running out of time at Chelsea. After a 6-0 demolition job of the Blues by Manchester City at the weekend, many Chelsea fans called for Maurizio Sarri to be sacked. However, he has not just yet and, as per The Guardian, Sarri has six games to save his job.Chelsea have a tough run of fixtures. The West London club have two legs of their Europa League round of 32 to play; against Swedish side Malmo. Meanwhile, they have Premier League clashes against Brighton and Spurs, an FA Cup tie with in-form Manchester United and a chance at redemption with the league cup final against Manchester City.

