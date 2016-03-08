Maurizio Sarri disappointed with Chelsea result against PAOK
20 September at 22:55Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has reflected on the Blues' 1-0 win over Greek side PAOK and he wasn't happy with the side's performance, despite having got off to a winning start in the Europa League.
A goal from Brazilian star Willian was enough to hand Chelsea all three points in their first game of the Europa League campaign, a competition that they are playing five years after having won it under the tutelage of Rafa Benitez.
Sarri was recently talking to Sky Sports about Chelsea's 1-0 win over PAOK and he wasn't happy at all. He said: "I'm happy for the three points and for the performance, I'm not happy with the result because we had many chances to score more goals and we did not do that.
"We must kill the game must be done.I think we can improve in performance, we can improve in being more cynical ".
Chelsea's next Europa League game will be against Hungarian minnows Videoton and it will be followed by a trip to BATE Borisov in Russia.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
