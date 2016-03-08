Maurizio Sarri drops another hint about Juventus move: 'Who is a traitor?..'

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has dropped another hint about moving to Juventus in the summer.The Italian is close to a Chelsea exit in the next few days as the Blues are in talks about what compensation fee has to be paid to let the former Napoli manager go, as the agreement with Juventus awaits.In an interview that Sarri recently gave at the Vanity Fair event , he was asked about whether joining Juve would be like being a traitor because of his past ties with Napoli.He said: "Who is a traitor? The one who subtracts. Who makes the individual objective prevail over the collective objective.

"Therefore I like the front half, where there is the emblem of the company. Behind it is the name of the player: that side interests me less.

Kiss the shirt? Why deprive yourself of an act of love in anticipation of what will happen perhaps in ten years? In Milan, many players have gone from here to there. It would be better not to do it directly, but in the course of a career it can happen."