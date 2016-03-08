Maurizio Sarri full of praise for Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola
04 August at 16:25Ahead of Sunday’s Community Shield clash between FA Cup winners Chelsea and Premier League champions Manchester City; the respective managers Maurizio Sarri and Pep Guardiola had their say ahead of the match – covering a range of topics.
On Pedro: "I am very happy about [the new contract]. Pedro is very important for us. He is a very technical player and very useful for me. I am really happy about the new contract of Pedro, he is a top player and it is important to keep the top players."
On Willian: "I spoke yesterday with him about him being late, but not his future. It was a very positive conversation and I am very happy about it. I think there is not a Willian problem."
On Courtois: "I don't know, at the moment Courtois is the goalkeeper of the club, I don’t know in the future, it depends on the club, and especially on him I think. I hope that Courtois will be our goalkeeper."
On the Community Shield: "First of all I am looking forward to playing in Wembley, because it is my first time. The match will be very difficult for us. I want to win, because it is very important to have immediately a trophy. I think at this moment of the season it is important the performance, we have to improve up close."
On Guardiola: "Yes. We went together to Milan. Guardiola for me is a friend, but not only unfortunately. I think he is the best coach in the world now, or one of the best for sure. The match-up is difficult for one reason, they have worked together for two years, we have started two weeks and a half ago. So for us it will be a very, very difficult match."
On Fabregas: "No, Cesc does not have a serious injury. I don’t know if he will be able to play on Sunday, but it is nothing serious. Of course the players have not got the top level now, bit tired maybe with a lot of trainings, a lot of travels, a lot of matches. We are not at the top level now but we have to try to have a good performance and try to have a good result."
