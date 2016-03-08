Maurizio Sarri gives bad news to Chelsea fans
24 October at 17:15Chelsea managed to score a stoppage time equaliser in their match against Manchester United at the weekend; Ross Barkley gifting Maurizio Sarri’s side a point at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea play against Belarusian side BATE Borisov in the Europa League tomorrow evening, with Sarri giving his press conference today ahead of the match.
In the conference, Sarri provided bad news for Chelsea fans everywhere: “Hazard is out for physical problems tomorrow,” the Italian said, “I hope to recover him for Sunday.”
Sarri also spoke on Marcos Alonso’s contract renewal: “Alonso's renewal I'm really happy about, he can be the best left-back in Europe if he's going to improve.”
On Jorginho, the former Napoli boss said “Jorginho has to rest, he played all time with both Italy and against United.”
Finally, Sarri said: “No match is easy, even Bate is a tough opponent, they are strong away from home.”
