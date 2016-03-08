Maurizio Sarri explains the problems at Chelsea
01 February at 17:15Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has said that it is difficult to change the club's ways and methods because it has won trophies with different managers by playing a brand of football that was very different to his.
The Blues slipped to 5th in the Premier League, following their 4-0 hammering at the hands of Bournemouth in mid-week, as their goal-difference reduced to less than what Arsenal's is.
Sarri was talking to the press ahead of the Blues' game against Huddersfield and he said: "English football is in the hands of these teams because they had a plan and they were patient," he said.
"In one the coach arrived five years ago, in another three years ago and in the other two years ago. I want to remember that in the first season [Jurgen] Klopp and Liverpool were in the middle of the table. I am a dreamer; I want to play my football."
"Here the level is very high and because this team played another football and they won with another football."
