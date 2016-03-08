Maurizio Sarri: Last chance saloon for Chelsea boss as formidable Spurs approach?

Maurizio Sarri has come under fire in recent weeks, Chelsea fans growing increasingly frustrated at the Italian manager's reluctance to change his tactics and even his choices of substitutions. Sarri has suffered heavy defeats in recent weeks; suffering 4-0 and 6-0 losses to Bournemouth and Manchester City respectively in the league but, in defence of the former Napoli coach, the Blues put up a true fight against City in the Carabao Cup final at the weekend; losing the match on penalties.Some reports suggest that if Chelsea fall to a heavy defeat to Tottenham Hotspur this evening, when the two sides meet at Stamford Bridge for a Premier League clash, that Sarri could be dismissed from his role; especially given Chelsea's typical short-termist nature in regards to hiring and firing head coaches. Despite this, it is still unknown as to whether or not a defeat to Spurs would actually see Sarri dismissed but it certainly isn't too much of a stretch of anyone's imagination.Chelsea have slipped out of the top four and are currently in 6th place; despite having a game-in-hand over both 5th placed Manchester United and 4th placed Arsenal. Chelsea started the season strong but have dropped off in recent weeks down to, as previously mentioned, Sarri's reluctance to switch things up when it is required. This was a criticism of the coach back in his days at Napoli, although the Italian was able to bring great success to the Neapolitan side. Sarri had a lack of rotation and, towards the end of the season, a lack of first team fitness ended up costing the team the league in a very close fought Serie A challenge with Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus.Chelsea should, despite tonight's result, keep hold of Sarri if they wish to truly benefit from his talents. Sarri is not the sort of manager to bring overnight change to a club and, with Sarri given a somewhat unbalanced and weak squad to begin with, it is perhaps too early to judge whether or not his spell is, or will be, a success. The coach needs time to stamp his mark on the club and this will just not happen in a heartbeat.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.