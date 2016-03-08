Maurizio Sarri praises Juventus and AC Milan target
29 July at 12:15New Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has praised Alvaro Morata and has said that he trusts the Spaniard to perform.
Morata is largely expected to leave Chelsea this summer after having drawn links with a move to AC Milan and Juventus, a season he joined from Real Madrid for a fee of about 60 million euros.
Sarri was talking to reporters in the post-game press conference following Chelsea's International Champions Cup game against Inter Milan yesterday. And he praised Morata.
He said: "I'm still waiting for the best version of Morata. In the first game, Morata did not play very well in Australia. But tonight, especially in the first 30 minutes , he has improved a lot.
"I am satisfied and I have great confidence in him for the future. "
It is said that Morata prefers a move to Milan, who have already agreed personal terms for the Spaniard.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments