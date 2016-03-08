Maurizio Sarri's emotional connection to the Superga tragedy
04 May at 19:00Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri has come under a lot of criticism this season for his performances with Chelsea; the Italian having joined the club from Napoli last summer after Antonio Conte was sacked as manager. However, Sarri rarely gets praise and good press these days but today can be an exception. Today marks the 70th anniversary of the Superga tragedy, where a plane carrying the Torino team in 1949 crashed into the back of the wall at the back of the Basilica of Superga leaving no survivors.
When Sarri managed in Italy, with both Empoli and Napoli, he would always stop by at Superga the day before a game against Torino in Turin; to pay his respects at the memorial dedicated to those who passed away.
Famously, Sarri once said about Superga that "If a man does not remember Superga, it means that he has understood nothing: coming here is a moral duty."
It has been 70 years since the Superga tragedy took place but it still holds a place in the hearts of many Italians, including Maurizio Sarri; who feels strongly about the incident and, in interviews, often stresses the emotional gravitas of the occasion.
