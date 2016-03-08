Maurizio Sarri to Juventus: the background on the deal
02 June at 15:45As Calciomercato anticipated last week, Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is very close to being the next Juventus manager.
The Italian joined Chelsea last summer and despite having endured a lot of criticism, helped the club finish as high as third in the Premier League. And earlier this week, he also won his first league title by winning the Europa League final against Arsenal.
An agreement between Juve and Sarri was found in an operational meeting last week between Sarri, Andrea Agnelli and Pavel Nedved. This meeting provided acceleration to the deal.
Sarri has left London currently, but his agent Fali Ramadani will meet Chelsea again soon to talk about the compensation that the Blues would pay to let the Italian go.
The six million euros requested by Chelsea could pe paid in different forms, for example a discount on another loan deal for Gonzalo Higuain. Since Roman Abramovich has spent over 100 million on fees for termination of managers, he could strike a deal with Juventusthis time.
