Maurizio Sarri 'yet to decide' if Kepa will play against Tottenham for Chelsea

Ahead of tomorrow's Premier League game between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, Blues boss Maurizio Sarri spoke to the press. Sarri spoke on several topics, including Emerson, Marcos Alonso and Kepa A​rrizabalaga."On Sunday we played a wonderful match. It is difficult to not concede anything in the defensive phase. I am the coach so I have to focus on the performance. I spoke to Kepa, I spoke to everyone. He said sorry to the technical staff, but it was not enough. He said sorry to the players and the club. We don’t want to kill him."Will Kepa play? I don’t know, I have to decide yes or no. I think so (he is fit), he only had a recovery yesterday but I think so. It will be the decision of the group, of all the players."Form? At the beginning [of the season] we had more enthusiasm I think, to remedy mistakes. Then we played without enthusiasm for a period, maybe we were only tired. Of course in the defensive movement we are better now. If we don’t stop to defend, against City we stopped to defend. Now we are improving in the defensive phase and in the last two matches. I think we are able to have a great solidity in the defensive phase."​I am not under pressure, you have to ask the club. I am doing this job for 35 years, the pressure is normal pressure. I don’t know why you ask me. I want to win every match."

