For the first time, Mauro Icardi, who grew up in the cantera Blaugrana, will play tonight at the Nou Camp. “I’ve never regretted that”, tells Icardi, as reported on La Gazzetta dello Sport, about the decision of leaving Barcelona to move to Sampdoria, in Italy. “I wanted to play. In Barcelona I couldn’t, while elsewhere they gave me this opportunity: so, I decided immediately, without thinking a minute”.



“I’m fine at Inter – he continues – I’ve no intention of going away. Me and my family are staying well in Milan. I want to reach my goals and I want to give my contribution to improve the image of Inter. I’m the captain of this team and I want to fight for these colours. That’s why I’ve never thought of going away, despite the offers that I’ve received and that I will receive”.

Mauro and Inter are working on the renewal of his contract.

(La Gazzetta dello Sport)Emanuele Giulianelli