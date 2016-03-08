Mauro Icardi's sister attacks Wanda Nara; hopes he leaves her
03 February at 11:15The sister of Mauro Icardi has launched a scathing attack on the player's wife and agent Wanda Nara.
It is crucial to note that Inter are yet to strike an agreement with Icardi for a new contract, with Wanda hassling over the wages that are being paid for the player by the nerazzurri.
Mauro's sister Ivana put up multiple posts on her Instagram story, accusing Wanda of only caring about money and urging her brother and hoping that he 'opens his eyes' soon.
The posts read: "Because you only see money, do not you? you do not give a damn about the family. I hope that brother will open my eyes. My God! All Italians know what kind of person you are, and our family even more.
"My mother is not dead, but suffers for her son, for having to be silent, to be strong with this situation. And we brothers too. And you never care, you only care when you appear on television, because what you do not want is that nobody is more than you, because you want to always be at the center of the world."
"I hope God gives a little empathy and you do not just think about money and yourself. Mamma Mia! But how can you say that the most important thing is to have the pets together? The joke is told alone. How much hypocrisy there is in the world, but I do not know what surprises me about this person ... Oh well, guys, not all that glitters is gold. I will continue to pray for him."
Go to comments