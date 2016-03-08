Mauro Icardi: Suning remove Inter forward from website amid transfer speculation
24 May at 20:00Mauro Icardi and Inter Milan are looking increasingly distant from one another. In the past few months, what can only be described as a crisis took place. After events initially started when the Argentine forward's wife-agent Wanda Nara's awkwardly attempted to negotiate a new deal from Inter, the forward was stripped of his captaincy and dropped from the team.
Since then, Icardi has returned to the Nerazzurri starting XI but his future looks to be elsewhere. This has been bolstered as the forward has been removed from the section reserved for Inter on Suning's (the company who own Inter) website.
Icardi was also removed from the club's promotional content for the International Champions Cup match between the Nerazzurri and Juventus this summer; further hinting that the Argentine is set to leave Inter.
